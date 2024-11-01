Sheffield Wednesday’s weekend opponents, Watford, have three players who definitely won’t be featuring at Hillsborough due to injury.

The Owls play host to Tom Cleverley’s side at 3pm on Saturday as they return to home soil, and both teams head into the game without important players, and from a Wednesday perspective there are at least four that are unavailable for selection - Akin Famewo, Olaf Kobacki, Michael Ihiekwe and Nathaniel Chalobah.

Watford’s issues are largely defensive after Mattie Pollock joined the walking wounded last weekend to make it four defenders carrying issues, however it looks like he’ll be ok to play. The same can’t be said however, for the brother of a former Owl who has already been ruled out.

A statement from the visitors read, “The Hornets are set to still be without Tom Dele-Bashiru and Jeremy Ngakia for the trip to Hillsborough. Mattie Pollock is set to be available, however, despite picking up slight ligament damage to his elbow against Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

“Kévin Keben’s fitness will be reviewed after he played 45 minutes for the Under-21s on Monday... Angelo Ogbonna remains absent with a hamstring problem.”

Cleverley’s men have struggled on the road so far this season, losing their last six games on the road, and Danny Röhl will be hoping to see his team compound their troubles away from home tomorrow afternoon.