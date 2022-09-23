That’s according to Owls boss, Darren Moore, who is eager for his side to get back to winning ways after a 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town and 3-2 defeat at the hands of Burton Albion over the last week.

Wednesday fought back twice in both games, and will need to show plenty of fight once again this weekend against a Chairboys side known for their physical attributes and style of play.

Speaking to the media after the Burton loss, Moore said of their next opponents, "We have got a really important game on Saturday against Wycombe... You've not got any God given right to win the game, we have to go and earn it. We will play against a really experienced team and manager at this level, and we’ve got the be ready.

"It will be completely different on Saturday. Some weeks in League One it's the percentage game, some weeks it's a footballing match. No team, organisational shape or philosophy is the right or wrong way.

"It will be a good game here on Saturday. We’re at home again and we look forward to it.”

Wycombe manager, Gareth Ainsworth, is reportedly one of the names in the hat for the Rotherham United job should Paul Warne leave for Derby County, however Ainsworth has suggested that he’s got no interest in leaving the club with whom he has worked for almost a decade.