Sheffield Wednesday wait on Barry Bannan as they gear up for Rotherham United showdown

Barry Bannan is an injury concern ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's crunch clash with South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United this weekend.

The midfielder, who is one yellow card away from triggering an automatic two-match suspension, was unable to take part in full training on Thursday because of a leg injury.

Speaking at his press briefing this lunchtime, Owls boss Jos Luhukay said: "I must wait today to see if Barry Bannan is 100 per cent. He couldn't train with the team yesterday. He had a little bit of a problem on his leg.

"We must decide today whether he can play tomorrow 100 per cent."

As revealed by The Star, Fernando Forestieri will be out of action for a minimum of six weeks due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the second half of Saturday's heavy defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

"Fernando has a problem with his hamstring and the medical team say he is now out of football for six to eight weeks," confirmed Luhukay.

Forestieri tore his hamstring at Ewood Park and joins the Owls' injury list which includes Sam Winnall, Kieran Lee and Gary Hooper.

Luhukay, who has pencilled in defender Joost van Aken to play in the Under-23s meeting with Crewe Alexandra next week, said: "We have players who are in a situation where in the whole season, not one time - often two, three or four times - have injuries. It is a problem for this team and we must handle that again.

"Fernando came back from an injury that kept him out for seven weeks and now he is again for six to eight weeks out of football."

Ash Baker is available for selection after completing a one-match ban.

Wednesday host the 20th-placed Millers tomorrow aiming to secure back-to-back home wins for the first time since August.

