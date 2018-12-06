Dom Howson's Sheffield Wednesday column: Fifteen questions Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri will have to answer at fans’ forum​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri will host a fans' forum in a fortnight's time at Hillsborough.

Hundreds of supporters are set to attend the event and the Owls owner has promised to be as "open and honest as possible", insisting that "no subject will be off the agenda".

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri

It is likely to be a heated, feisty meeting, with a large section of the fans-base concerned about the running of the club.

Here are 15 questions Chansiri will have to answer at the forum:

1) Why have you stood by manager Jos Luhukay?

2) Can the club afford to sack Luhukay?

3) How close are the club to breaching Profitability and Sustainability regulations again?

4) What will be financial implications if the club fail to secure promotion to the Premier League this season?

5) Will the club have to sell one of their best players in the January transfer window to balance the books?

6) Are you expecting to do any incoming business in January?

7) Why are senior players Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson not involved?

8) Are there clauses in Westwood or Hutchinson's contracts that would trigger financial rewards if they continued to play matches for the Owls?

9) Have you blocked Westwood and Hutchinson from playing or is it the manager's decision?

10) Do you intend to maintain the club's current matchday ticket pricing structure?

11) How do you plan to get attendances back up?

12) What other revenue streams are the club exploring to boost their financial situation?

13) What is the strategy to get the club back on a sound, financial footing in the long term?

14) How happy are you to continue bankrolling the club?

15) Have you considered selling the club?

Credit Chansiri for fronting up in the most challenging and difficult period of his premiership. Other owners may have taken the easy option and avoided doing a forum at all costs.

Not Chansiri.

He recognises the importance of engaging and communicating with the public in the good and bad times.

Chansiri has challenged supporters who "use the platform of social media to leave untrue and potentially damaging posts to attend and address any concerning issues face to face". He expects to be given a grilling and the questions to be tough and direct.

Hopefully supporters will put their points across in a measured, respectful manner. Chansiri is not perfect and has made mistakes in his tenure but he has also pumped in north of £70m into the club since taking over from Milan Mandaric in January 2015. Hurling abuse at Chansiri and the rest of the Owls hierarchy will not affect positive change.

The mood is bleak at Hillsborough so this forum represents an opportunity to build some bridges.

It needs to be a well-organised and constructive evening. It needs to be a meeting where the club listen to the supporters' opinions, take their points on board and look at how they can improve the way they operate.

