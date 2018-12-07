Sheffield Wednesday’s Cameron Dawson insists Owls will see ‘massive benefits’ in the future thanks to Jos Luhukay

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has praised Jos Luhukay’s bravery in picking young players for the first team this season, saying it will benefit the club in the long run.

Speaking to Alan Biggs on Sheffield Live, the 23-year-old backed his under-fire manager for utilising young players since taking over from Carlos Carvalhal in January.

Dawson, who won Wednesday’s player of the month award for November, said: “He has been great for me and a lot of the younger lads he’s been really great for and he’s pushed them through.

“I think further down the line the club will start to see the benefits of the manager having the bravery to pick the younger players.

“Whether it be six months, a year, two years or three years down the line, I think the club will see the benefits from that, whether these players move on to have great careers for Sheffield Wednesday or whether they move on to other things and make Sheffield Wednesday money.”

Dawson, like Matt Penney, Jordan Thorniley and Ash Baker has become a first team regular under Luhukay, after he was handed the number one jersey in the summer.

Cameron Dawson.

And the shot stopper has repaid his manager’s faith with a number of impressive performances this campaign including penalty saves in successive matches against Norwich and Sheffield United.

Despite the mounting pressure on the Dutchman after a dismal run of form, Dawson insisted that the Owls chief’s approach on the training ground has not changed.

“He’s not a worrier, he doesn’t change,” he said. “You’ll have heard of some managers changing when they’re under pressure and changing things, that’s not true for us. We do the same things now as when we went on that winning streak.”

Wednesday will look for just their second win in eight league matches when they host south Yorkshire rivals Rotherham at Hillsborough in Saturday’s 3pm kick off.