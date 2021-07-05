A man with a plan… - Darren Moore explains why the balls were out early at Sheffield Wednesday

Owls attacker, Andre Green, commented recently on how surprised he was to see the balls out so early into their return to work last week, and Moore says that it’s all about making sure they get their touch back as early as possible.

Wednesday are currently out in Wales and into their second week of preseason, and while there has been plenty of fitness work involved, the club have also shared footage of some of the work that they’ve been doing with regards to finishing and so on.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the club’s official website, Moore delved into their efforts so far saying, “I’m really happy to see them back in, the condition they have come back in is excellent and what we have to do now is, we have a pre-season plan in place and we are carefully going through that plan and everything is measured out in terms of what we want the players to do and the volume of training we want the players to do.

“The last couple of days have been excellent. We want them to work with the ball, get used to the ball. A player can be a professional for years and years, you can have six or seven weeks off and not touch a ball and it’s just about getting that touch back, the rhythm, position their feet and body to receive and with all those things you re-train the body.

“You do switch it back on, so to get the balls out early doors, it’s good for them to get a feel of the ball. But one thing you can’t get away from is the running, you need that and anyone will say if you’re not running, then it’s not a pre-season.

“Physically it will be a demanding for them and they know that. You need those fitness levels.”

Darren Moore is putting Sheffield Wednesday to work in Wales.