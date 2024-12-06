Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End injury news with 3 out and 2 doubtful

Sheffield Wednesday face Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End at Hillsborough as they look to keep their momentum going. The Owls won 2-1 away at Pride Park against Derby County last time out with Barry Bannan and Jamal Lowe on the scoresheet.

They are only five points off the play-offs heading into this weekend and can close the gap on the top six even further with a win over the Lilywhites.

Sheffield Wednesday have won their last two games on the spin and are unbeaten in their last three fixtures. Here is a look at some of the latest injury news...

Liam Lindsay - back He is poised to return for the visitors following a groin issue.

Mads Frokjar-Jensen - back He is set to return for the Lilywhites following a hamstring problem.

Freddie Woodman - back The goalkeeper is back following a one-game suspension.