Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End injury news with 3 out and 2 doubtful

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this weekend

Sheffield Wednesday face Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End at Hillsborough as they look to keep their momentum going. The Owls won 2-1 away at Pride Park against Derby County last time out with Barry Bannan and Jamal Lowe on the scoresheet.

They are only five points off the play-offs heading into this weekend and can close the gap on the top six even further with a win over the Lilywhites.

Sheffield Wednesday have won their last two games on the spin and are unbeaten in their last three fixtures. Here is a look at some of the latest injury news...

He is poised to return for the visitors following a groin issue.

1. Liam Lindsay - back

He is poised to return for the visitors following a groin issue. | Getty Images

He is set to return for the Lilywhites following a hamstring problem.

2. Mads Frokjar-Jensen - back

He is set to return for the Lilywhites following a hamstring problem. | Getty Images

The goalkeeper is back following a one-game suspension.

3. Freddie Woodman - back

The goalkeeper is back following a one-game suspension. | Getty Images

Paul Heckingbottom is unlikely to throw the Irishman back in.

4. Robbie Brady - doubt

Paul Heckingbottom is unlikely to throw the Irishman back in. | Getty Images

