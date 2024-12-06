Sheffield Wednesday will have two extra players to deal with when they take on Preston North End on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Heckingbottom will return to Hillsborough over the weekend, a stadium that he knows well having helped the Owls to promotion in 2005, and will be hoping to get one over on Danny Röhl as the Lilywhites look to bring to an end what is a rough run of form.

They have received a boost ahead of the fixture, too, with it being confirmed that both Mads Frokjaer and Liam Lindsay are back in contention after thir recent injuries, giving Röhl something different to think about as he looks to mastermind another S6 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

“Liam Lindsay and Mads Frøkjær are both back in full training, nd are expected to be available to feature on Saturday,” the club’s website explained. “Robbie Brady has also returned to training, however this match will come too soon for the Republic of Ireland international.

“Brad Potts is now back to full health after struggling with illness prior to last weekend's draw with West Brom, which limited him to a substitute cameo.”

Wednesday could edge closer to the play-off places if they were to secure victory at S6 in Saturday’s early kick off, and could go as high as seventh if they win and other results go their way.