Sheffield Wednesday boss makes midfielder admission amid contract talks

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, says that the club may look to loan young Sean Fusire out in January.

The Star understands that talks are currently underway with Fusire regarding a potential new contract at Hillsborough, with the 19-year-old have made a good impression on the Owls boss since he came on board as manager.

Now that the Carabao Cup is over, it may be that the midfielder’s chances of getting game time in a Wednesday shirt become limited, and Röhl says that they could look to get him out on loan when the transfer window opens up – but did admit that it would have to be the right project.

“Our training sessions are always a good challenge,” he told The Star. “We have a good level, good intensity and decision-making. The cup games were very helpful - not just for him, but for us too, to see how close he is. It gives me a good feeling.

“In January we really have to look what makes sense. On one side it’s about having him here and make sure that we can achieve our goals, and on the other side there is the bigger picture in the long-term, and if it’s helpful to play every week or three games a week until May. But it must be the right fit.

“I think his strength is playing football from the back, so if you have a club that is just looking for long balls then it’s not the right fit for him. We want to build up his strengths, but let’s see. We’ll look in the market, see what requests we have and what make sense. Then we’ll hopefully make the best decision.”

Fusire played four times in the cup for Wednesday this season, and it’s understood that there are a handful of clubs who would be interested in taking him on loan should the opportunity arise next month.