Goals from Sylla Sow, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Sam Hutchinson and Josh Windass gave the Owls a tremendous 4-2 victory over their fellow promotion-chasers, and the home side never looked in any real danger despite conceding twice in the second half.

On both occasions Wednesday managed to regain their composure to score again, and Moore suggested that he may have seen them wilt in the past rather than kick on and re-take control.

Speaking to the media after the game, the Owls boss said, “We had a game plan that we implemented for start to finish, and us staying on the gas for the whole duration of the game was the most pleasing thing for me.

“If I had a moment in the game, it was after they scored a terrific free kick - take nothing away from it - it never jolted us one bit.

“I could hear them on the pitch, and then we got two more goals to take the game away from them. It was a worthy three points.

“We felt that after the break - when he had two games in five days - the players were rusty, but today they were better.”

Darren Moore was delighted with Sheffield Wednesday's performance.

He wasn’t completely happy, though, admitting that there were aspects of the game that he was still unhappy with, as he said, “Small critiques from today, I think we could have been slicker and quicker with the ball - but that’ll come with time. We’ll work on those things for Oxford.

“But for me, the energy and tempo from start to finish, that kept on to the end and I really thought it was a worthy three points.”

Now Wednesday turn their attention to the trip to Oxford United next week knowing that a win could potentially see them finally get back up into the Play-Off places after a lengthy spell outside of the top six.

The Owls are currently eighth with a goal difference of +5 and are now 12 points off league leaders, Wycombe Wanderers.