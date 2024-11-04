Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City injury news with 12 out of action

Sheffield Wednesday were battered 6-2 by Watford at home over the weekend. It was another reality check for Danny Rohl’s side.

The Owls were too leaky at the back against the Hornets and need to tighten things up against Norwich City on Tuesday night. They will be going up against the league’s top scorer in Borja Sainz.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat in 18th place in the table after the first 13 fixtures and they are three points above the drop zone. Here is a look at the latest injury news regarding both them and the Canaries at the moment...

1 . Ashley Barnes - out The striker hasn't featured yet this season for Norwich City. | GettyImages Photo Sales

2 . Josh Sargent - out The attacker is out of action with a groin injury. | GettyImages Photo Sales

3 . Angus Gunn - out The Canaries' number one is sidelined with a muscular injury. | Getty Images Photo Sales