Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich City injury news with 12 out of action

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 4th Nov 2024, 19:30 BST

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten heavily in their latest Championship outing

Sheffield Wednesday were battered 6-2 by Watford at home over the weekend. It was another reality check for Danny Rohl’s side.

The Owls were too leaky at the back against the Hornets and need to tighten things up against Norwich City on Tuesday night. They will be going up against the league’s top scorer in Borja Sainz.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat in 18th place in the table after the first 13 fixtures and they are three points above the drop zone. Here is a look at the latest injury news regarding both them and the Canaries at the moment...

The striker hasn't featured yet this season for Norwich City.

1. Ashley Barnes - out

The striker hasn't featured yet this season for Norwich City. | GettyImages

Photo Sales
The attacker is out of action with a groin injury.

2. Josh Sargent - out

The attacker is out of action with a groin injury. | GettyImages

Photo Sales
The Canaries' number one is sidelined with a muscular injury.

3. Angus Gunn - out

The Canaries' number one is sidelined with a muscular injury. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
He won't be back in time for Hillsborough.

4. Marcelino Nunez - out

He won't be back in time for Hillsborough. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice