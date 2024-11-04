Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson, has opened up about elements of his time coming through at Hillsborough that were ‘tough’.

The shot-stopper spent years at Middlewood Road, climbing up the ranks in S6 before making his senior debut in 2016 and ultimately playing a huge role in their promotion out of League One last year, making some fantastic memories along the way.

Over the summer he decided that it was time to move on after over a decade in Wednesday colours, opting against signing a new deal before penning a contract at Rotherham United to try and aid their hopes of returning to the Championship. And he certainly earned the right to try something new.

Speaking on the Yours Mine Away podcast recently, the 29-year-old spoke about what it was like playing for his boyhood club, and offered some fascinating insight into his come-up that many won’t have considered.

“There were tough times,” he admitted. “Obviously it’s a huge club that weren't shy in letting you know you'd dipped below a certain standard. Which is not easy as a young boy. All my mates were Sheffield Wednesday fans, either that or Sheffield United fans. So it's all-consuming. So yeah, I'd have loved to have gone into that having already built up some structure in how I wanted to go about it, you know, mentally.

"I was just learning on the job, but again, some of the experiences I had as a young boy, going to Villa Park, winning, going to Elland Road, winning, clean sheet at Bramall Lane. These were incredible times. I look back now and I think, yeah, that is top.

"To be honest, I'm proud of the fact I have had to come back a few times. I've had to go out and rebuild myself and come back, and that's something I'm really happy with in my career and how it's gone. Listen, we all want a straight road to the top, but it doesn't very often happen. The rebuilding stages are the stages in my career that I've really enjoyed as well."