Sheffield Wednesday will take on Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup - if you’d like to watch the game, here’s everything you’ll need to know.

Sheffield Wednesday will take on Newcastle United on January 7 in a classic FA Cup third round tie. Will it be the Magpies or the Owls who progress to the next round of England’s most prestigious cup competition?

In the last round of the competition, Sheffield Wednesday defeated Mansfield Town by a score of 2-1. Despite trailing for most of the game, two late goals from Michael Smith secured Wednesday’s place in the third round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle, being a Premier League club, qualified for the third round of the FA Cup automatically. In their last competitive fixture, the Geordies took on league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. It was a cagey encounter with few clear cut chances - in the end, this was reflected in the final scoreline, as the match ended 0-0.

It has been a strong season for Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday so far. The Owls have 52 points in the league at this moment, having only lost three games across the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle, likewise, have enjoyed an impressive season at league level. The Toon have put their new-found riches to good use - they’re currently third in the Premier League with 35 points and have lost just a single game all year.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle kick off time

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle at Hillsborough Stadium will kick off at 6pm.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle

Advertisement Hide Ad