Sheffield Wednesday will take on Newcastle United on January 7 in a classic FA Cup third round tie. Will it be the Magpies or the Owls who progress to the next round of England’s most prestigious cup competition?
In the last round of the competition, Sheffield Wednesday defeated Mansfield Town by a score of 2-1. Despite trailing for most of the game, two late goals from Michael Smith secured Wednesday’s place in the third round.
Newcastle, being a Premier League club, qualified for the third round of the FA Cup automatically. In their last competitive fixture, the Geordies took on league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. It was a cagey encounter with few clear cut chances - in the end, this was reflected in the final scoreline, as the match ended 0-0.
It has been a strong season for Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday so far. The Owls have 52 points in the league at this moment, having only lost three games across the campaign.
Newcastle, likewise, have enjoyed an impressive season at league level. The Toon have put their new-found riches to good use - they’re currently third in the Premier League with 35 points and have lost just a single game all year.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle kick off time
The game between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle at Hillsborough Stadium will kick off at 6pm.
How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle
Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle in the third round of the FA Cup will be available for viewing on BBC One. You can also watch the game on BBC iPlayer or via the BBC Sport website.