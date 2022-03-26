Barry Bannan makes his 300th appearance for Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

The Owls skipper and his long-term teammate will play their 300th and 200th games for the Owls this afternoon at Hillsborough as they go up against the Robins, and will be hoping to top off their day with a good home victory.

Darren Moore has made a couple of changes to the XI that he named for the 0-0 draw with Gillingham a week ago, with Chey Dunkley and Callum Paterson making way for Harlee Dean and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who are both making their first starts since returning from their respective injuries.

Wednesday XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jordan Storey, Harlee Dean, Sam Hutchinson, Jack Hunt, George Byers, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, Marvin Johnson, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Lee Gregory.

Cheltenham XI: Owen Evans, Charlie Raglan, Mattie Pollock, Will Boyle, Matty Blair, Sean Long, Reece Hutchinson, Elliot Bonds, Callum Wright, Ellis Chapman, Alfie May.