Sheffield Wednesday's Marvin Johnson scoops up award after impressive December

Sheffield Wednesday's Marvin Johnson has picked up the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award in League One for December.

Johnson has been a regular under Darren Moore this season, playing a big role in the Owls’ march up the table and into second place, and his goal and assist against Fleetwood Town proved to crucial as they came from behind to extend an already impressive unbeaten run.

The wingback’s award was confirmed today in a statement from the PFA that read, “Marvin Johnson has been named PFA Fans’ Player of the Month in EFL League One following impressive performances in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A strong month for Sheffield Wednesday saw the South Yorkshire side move into second place, and the Owls have much to thank Marvin Johnson for their impressive form, as the wing-back kept three clean sheets as well as picking up a goal and an assist.

“The 32 year-old received 24% of the votes to win December’s award, beating fellow nominees Josh Coburn (Bristol Rovers), Victor Adeboyejo (Burton Albion), Conor Chaplin(Ipswich Town), James Norwood (Barnsley), and Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle).

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The PFA and Vertu Motors have also announced winners from the Premier League, WSL, EFL Championship, and EFL League Two with Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Amad Diallo (Sunderland), and Owen Moxton (Carlisle United) claiming the award.”

Johnson is likely to return to the starting XI this weekend against Fleetwood after being left out for the win over Wycombe Wanderers, and he’ll be hoping to keep up the kind of performances that saw him recognised last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad