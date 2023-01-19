Why Sheffield Wednesday’s final day fixture has been moved – along with the rest of the EFL

The coronation of King Charles has led to Sheffield Wednesday’s final game of the season being moved.

Wednesday were due to take on Derby County on May 6th at 3pm, but that is no longer the case as all fixtures in the English Football League are moved given that the coronation will now take place on that day.

The Owls confirmed the news on their official website this afternoon, saying, “With the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III taking place on Saturday 6 May, the EFL have confirmed the schedule for the final round of 2022/23 League One fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All games to conclude the regular season will now take place on Sunday 7 May, with midday kick-offs around the country… The Owls’ season finale is against Derby at Hillsborough.”

Elsewhere, the Championship and League Two seasons will now culminate on Monday May 8th, with games in the former kicking off at 3pm and in the latter at 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday will be hoping that they are at least in contention for automatic promotion when that day in May rolls around, and they’re well placed to do so at present given their long unbeaten run and place in the division’s top two.

There’s a long way to go until then, though, and for now the target will be on extending that run further this weekend when Fleetwood Town make their first of two visits to Hillsborough this month – the second coming in the FA Cup next week.https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8hdw3t

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday's game against Derby County on the final day of the season has been moved.

That game will get underway at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.