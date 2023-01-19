That’s according to the English Football League’s Head of Security and Safety Operations, Bob Eastwood, who was speaking at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting this week.

There were complaints of overcrowding and a lack of stewarding when Newcastle visited S6 in the FA Cup, however Eastwood says that suggestions of that may have been ‘a little premature’.

It was noted that fans had ‘legitimate complaints’, adding that measures have already been taken by the club in order to reduce issues – with the EFL safety chief going on to state that deputy chair of SAG was present for the game.

“This matter is still being investigated by the Sheffield City Council Safety Advisory Group and also the FA,” Eastwood said.

“I’ve been supporting the club, and I’m also in contact with a number of fans who have made complaints. At this moment in time I think it’s a little premature to agree with many of the media reports and social media reports that there was in fact overcrowding.

“But nevertheless, the clubs have done a very quick debrief of their operation and have already instigated a number of measures in order to reduce some of the issues that caused some concerns with some fans, which didn’t amount to overcrowding…

“There’s an investigation ongoing. I think there’s possibly some issue connected with the way fans have moved around in the lower tier – there are two tiers – and I think it’s something to do with the way they’ve moved.”

There were complaints about Sheffield Wednesday's Leppings Lane end at Hillsborough after the Newcastle United game. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

“The Safety Advisory Group at Sheffield City Council have got full confidence in the club’s safety operation - because if they hadn’t, if there were any concerns that the safety of people was compromised, especially at Sheffield Wednesday in view of the history, then the city council would issue a prohibition notice, and they haven’t.

“The deputy chair of the Safety Advisory Group was at that fixture and there are no concerns currently that there is any way that safety was compromised.

“But nevertheless, the fans have got legitimate complaints and it’s that that we are taking very seriously.”