According to multiple reports, the English Football Association are looking into reports of ‘overcrowding’ at Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Newcastle United.

The Owls ran out as 2-1 winners on Saturday night thanks to two goals from Josh Windass that saw Bruno Guimaraes’ strike count for nought, with Darren Moore and his side pulling off a huge upset to book their spot in the fourth round.

Around 4,500 Newcastle fans made the trip down to Hillsborough for the encounter in S6, and there were criticisms levelled at the club over a ‘lack of stewarding’ and the ‘dangerous layout’.

Images showed a pooling of fans at the end of the tunnel that leads out onto the lower stand at the Leppings Lane end, though there was space either side of the stand that was left unoccupied.

According to The Athletic, the ‘FA is aware of the incident and is working with both clubs, the police and the appropriate safety authorities’ as they investigate what transpired.

Meanwhile, the Newcastle United Supporters' Trust are also appealing to supporters for information, saying in a short statement, "As with Leeds last January, any Newcastle fans involved in the situation below, or any situation similar, please email [email protected] with details of what you witnessed. Anyone involved please email board with details of your experience."

There has been no comment from the club at this point in time, but it’s understood that an internal investigation is underway as they also look into the goings on of Saturday night.

