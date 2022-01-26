The Owls play host to the Tractor Boys in a few days’ time as they try and get back to winning ways, but Morsy will not be present after being handed a lengthy four-game ban by the FA after a collision with Ethan Hamilton in their 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley.

According to a statement from the FA on Monday, something that happened during the game against Accrington ‘was not seen by the match officials, but it was caught on camera’ and that the incident ‘allegedly constitutes violent conduct’.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, after being charged with a breach of FA Rule E1.1, it has been confirmed that – following his absence in the game against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night – Morsy will also miss the trip to Hillsborough at the weekend as well as games against Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers.

Morsy’s club are now pleased about the decision, however with their CEO, Mark Ashton, telling their official website, "We are extremely disappointed with today’s decision from the regulatory commission, to which we cannot appeal.

"Losing our captain is obviously a massive blow, but myself, Kieran McKenna and the coaching staff have full belief in the rest of the squad during the period that Sam will now be unavailable to help deliver the results that we want."

Ipswich got a good win on Tuesday night, even without their skipper, beating AFC Wimbledon 2-0 away from home.