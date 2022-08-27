Sheffield Wednesday v Forest Green Rovers: Watch all five goals with Owls in cruise control
Sheffield Wednesday take on Forest Green Rovers this afternoon in their first ever meeting.
The Owls will be eager to build on their 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers last weekend, and it’s unlikely that Darren Moore will be making too many changes after such a professional display at the University of Bolton Stadium.
Wednesday go up against a Forest Green side that have won one out of four games in League One so far since their promotion at the end of last season, but it has to be noted that their one victory – against Bristol Rovers – came away from home.
Moore’s side could potentially climb up to second place (technically first, but that’d require a huge goal swing) with a win this afternoon, and there will be plenty of Wednesdayites cheering them on from the stands as they look to extend their unbeaten run.
We’ll be here throughout with all the updates, so stay tuned!
Sheffield Wednesday v Forest Green Rovers - All the updates from Hillsborough
Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:43
Key Events
- It is the first ever meeting between the two sides
- Wednesday’s unbeaten run at home stretches back to February
- Mallik Wilks could make his debut
Final sub
And it’s Jaden Brown who comes on, replacing Marvin Johnson.
Goals goals goals
I was actually going to look for the last time Wednesday scored five at home... Then remembered that they did it against both Burton and Cambridge earlier this year. Not really worth a stat is it.
On comes Vaulks
Bakinson makes way. Great shift from him today.
Bit good, like
Palmer’s back on his feet and ready to continue.
Another booking
Cargill booked after clattering Palmer... The Wednesday man is down and receiving treatment.
Three subs, actually.
Josh Windass is replaced by Mallik Wilks for his Wednesday debut. Barry Bannan also makes way for Dennis Adeniran, and Lee Gregory is off for Callum Paterson.
A couple of subs coming...
Adeniran and Wilks getting kitted up.
Bannan with the freekick...
Just misses the target... Things have calmed down a bit now. But FGR not able to get into the Wednesday half at all.