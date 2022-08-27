Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls will be eager to build on their 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers last weekend, and it’s unlikely that Darren Moore will be making too many changes after such a professional display at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Wednesday go up against a Forest Green side that have won one out of four games in League One so far since their promotion at the end of last season, but it has to be noted that their one victory – against Bristol Rovers – came away from home.

Moore’s side could potentially climb up to second place (technically first, but that’d require a huge goal swing) with a win this afternoon, and there will be plenty of Wednesdayites cheering them on from the stands as they look to extend their unbeaten run.

We’ll be here throughout with all the updates, so stay tuned!