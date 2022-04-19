Sheffield Wednesday v Crewe: Darren Moore reaction as Lee Gregory penalty seals win for Owls

With some of their promotion rivals dropping points yesterday, it’s up to Wednesday to take advantage and they will be looking to build on a fine display and victory over MK Dons on Saturday night.
We might not get to see a goal as majestic as Barry Bannan’s against the Dons but Owls fans will be hopeful that another victory will be on the way with just a few matches remaining in the quest to make it back into the Championship at the first time of asking.
Stay with us throughout the night for live updates from Hillsborough.
Sheffield Wednesday 1 Crewe Alexandra - LIVE updates
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 April, 2022, 22:44
- OWLS XI: Peacock-Farrell, Hunt, Palmer, Storey, Mendez-Laing, Bannan, Byers, Paterson, Berahino, Gregory
- Owls 1 Crewe 0 (Gregory pen)
On managing players’ workload
We are pleased with the win. The games are coming thick and fast and we need to make sure we are managing the players. Josh Windass and Dennis Adeniran are back in training but they need volume. Harlee Dean has picked up a little strain. He is getting intensive treatment so we will have to see how he is doing. I have got to manage the squad as best as I possibly can. We have picked up some knocks in training.
Moore on missed chances
We missed gilt-edged chances. We scored in the end from the penalty spot but I think we deserved it. The boys worked really hard. They kept moving the ball and asking questions of them. I am pleased we got the goal and the clean sheet.
Darren Moore on staying patient
The players stayed patient and calm. We settled them down at half time. We wanted to get the three points and we did that. Maybe earlier on in the season we would not have got anything from the game. They came with a low block and we created 17 chances. Credit to the boys.
Reaction coming up
We’ll bring you whatever Darren Moore says after that win here
Final Whistle - A huge roar
Peacock-Farrell plucks the ball out of the air from a Crewe corner and a roar drenched in relief comes from the stands. The referee blows the final whistle and it’s a win for Wednesday, but didn’t they make hard work of it!
Another chance
Kamberi picks up a loose ball in the box and hits a shot that Richards saves well. Not the easiest chance missed on the night but another one that probably should have resulted in a goal
Attendance watch
22,566 here at Hillsborough tonight
FIVE minutes added time
And we’re in them
Double Owls sub
Berahino OFF
Mendez-Laing OFF
Kamberi ON
Dunkley ON
Nerves setting in a little
1-0 up is never going to be enough to stave off any nerves in the stands and there are a few groans coming from the fans. Wedneday have got a bit sloppy with their play and we all know it just takes one chance for Crewe to get something here