The Owls picked up a crucial win over MK Dons over the weekend in a dramatic 3-2 game in Milton Keynes, but will be wary of letting their standards slip when they go up against a Crewe side that are now able to play without pressure.

A win would see Darren Moore’s side take another big step towards securing a spot in the Play-Offs, and Barry Bannan says they’ll have nobody but themselves to blame if they don’t make it now.

Speaking to the media at Stadium MK, the Wednesday skipper said, “There’s still a lot of work to be done… It’s tight, I think we’ve got a game in hand on someone above us, so we could move up if we win that game in hand. But we need to just take each game as it comes now - that’s what we’re focusing on now.

“We were caught maybe halfway through the season looking too far ahead, and now we just want to win every game as it comes. The Crewe game is going to be tough, so we’ll now be concentrating on that.

“It’s in our hands now to finish where we want to finish - if we fall out of it now then it’s our own fault.”

And in order to make sure they don’t fall at the final hurdles, they’ve got to keep picking up wins. With that in mind, Bannan is wary of the threat that a relaxed Crewe can pose.

Barry Bannan knows Sheffield Wednesday have to be wary of Crewe Alexandra.

“They’re playing with freedom,” he explained. “They’ll come to Hillsborough and look forward to it, and enjoy it.

“It’ll be just as tough as MK Dons, we just need to do the right things and get prepared for it. We know if we turn up and play our game then we can give anybody a game.