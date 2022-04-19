‘We will not allow that here’ – Darren Moore’s strong Sheffield Wednesday message

The Owls are on a high after beating fellow promotion-chasers, MK Dons, over the weekend, but that result will mean substantially less if they slip up against already-relegated Crewe.

Wednesday have four games left before the season comes to an end, and their manager is keen to finish on a high as they chase a spot in the Play-Offs – and a win this evening would go a long way to helping their cause in the race for top six.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As quoted by the club’s official website, Moore said, “In my last programme notes I said that if anyone believes that games against teams towards the bottom of the table are easy, then think again.

“Wimbledon came to us with a new manager and new approach and I am sure the same will be true of Crewe this evening… We saw against Wimbledon that these games are anything but easy so our focus must be absolute if we are to continue towards achieving a top-six finish.

“We are in the midst of this rapid spell of games, a real surge where we can only really play and recover in a short space of time before going again.

“We have everything to play for and our sights are on maintaining our rhythm and focus.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says he doesn't want their levels to drop. (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

“Everyone around the division can see the finishing line and mindsets can change, we will not allow that to happen here.

“My message has been the same from the start of the season, we focus on ourselves and we focus only on the next game.”

Barry Bannan and Lee Gregory were on the scoresheet the last time that the two sides met back in December, and Moore would love a similar result at Hillsborough this evening as they look to get back into the Play-Off places after yesterday’s results knocked them down to seventh.