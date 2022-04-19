Sheffield Wednesday v Crewe Alexandra: Duo won't make it back - former Owls trialist still out

Uwakwe spent a bit of time earlier this season training with Darren Moore’s side, but despite some interest in the Chelsea youngster from Hillsborough a move never materialised and he instead ended up signing for Crewe Alexandra.

The 22-year-old has gone on to make a handful of appearances for Crewe since his switch in January, however an injury has seen him ruled out for a while and he’s only now in the final stages of his recovery.

Crewe’s official website explained, “Tariq Uwakwe has returned to training following a knee injury sustained against Oxford United on 22nd February and although our mid-week game against Sheffield Wednesday will come too soon for the 22-year-old, he has a chance of being involved in the final two games of the season against Ipswich Town and Lincoln City.”

Meanwhile, the same goes for Arsenal loanee, Ryan Alebiosu, of whom they said, “Alebiosu, 20, injured his back against Wigan Athletic and returned to his parent club, Arsenal for treatment. Albebiosu made four appearances for the club before injury struck and he will be a welcome addition to the squad with Travis Johnson struggling with injury.”

It also remains to be seen whether Crewe boss, Alex Morris, will be able to call on Scott Kashket for the game at Hillsborough after he was forced off in the first half of their 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon.