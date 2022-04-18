Wednesday put in a big performance away at MK Dons over the weekend, winning 3-2 to climb back up to fifth, but now find themselves seventh again after both Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers picked up a point each on Easter Monday.

But while Darren Moore’s side won’t be pleased to see themselves outside the top six, results couldn’t really have gone much better for them, with none of the three of the teams above them having picked up maximum points, meaning that a win over Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday would see them leapfrog the Black Cats, the Chairboys and Plymouth Argyle to go fourth.

Sunderland and Plymouth cancelled each other out at Home Park in a drab 0-0 draw, while Wycombe Wanderers fought back from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against AFC Wimbledon thanks to Adebayo Akinfenwa. Wimbledon holding on for three points would have been the only way that today’s results could have been any better for the Owls.

Now, as was the case against the Dons on Saturday, Wednesday need to get a result themselves in order to climb back into those top six slots, however this time around even a point would be enough to take them fifth – though they’ll be looking higher.

Wednesday face Crewe at 7.45pm tomorrow night as they look to increase their already impressive points tally on home turf.