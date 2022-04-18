Sheffield Wednesday players warned they'll face a 'different test' against Crewe Alexandra
Darren Moore says Sheffield Wednesday will face a ‘relaxed’ Crewe Alexandra at Hillsborough tomorrow night.
Wednesday were back to winning ways over the weekend with a hugely important 3-2 win over MK Dons thanks to goals from Saido Berahino, Lee Gregory and Barry Bannan, a result that took them back up into the top six in their continued quest for promotion.
Next up they face a Crewe side that have already been relegated, and the Owls boss says they need to be wary of their opponents.
Speaking after the impressive win at Stadium MK, Moore told the media, “We’re at home, and we want to continue our home form - no matter who we’re playing… We’ve been very, very proud of our home form, and we have to perform again.
“Crewe have had a change of management, so there are different ideas, so we’ll analyse that, but we’re at home in front of our fans and we’re looking forward to it.
“It’ll be a different sort of test because they’re relaxed and calm. They already know their situation and where it’s at, so they’ll play out the rest of the season with a relaxed mindset - so they’ll just come and play.
“They’ll come and work with the ball, they’re planning for next season already, so it’s a different test with a different mindset for us. They’ll come with different problems because they’ll come with that relaxed mindset.”
Wednesday face Crewe at 7.45pm on Tuesday as they look to take another step towards securing a spot in the League One Play-Offs.