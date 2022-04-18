Sheffield Wednesday players warned they'll face a 'different test' against Crewe Alexandra

Wednesday were back to winning ways over the weekend with a hugely important 3-2 win over MK Dons thanks to goals from Saido Berahino, Lee Gregory and Barry Bannan, a result that took them back up into the top six in their continued quest for promotion.

Next up they face a Crewe side that have already been relegated, and the Owls boss says they need to be wary of their opponents.

Speaking after the impressive win at Stadium MK, Moore told the media, “We’re at home, and we want to continue our home form - no matter who we’re playing… We’ve been very, very proud of our home form, and we have to perform again.

“Crewe have had a change of management, so there are different ideas, so we’ll analyse that, but we’re at home in front of our fans and we’re looking forward to it.

“It’ll be a different sort of test because they’re relaxed and calm. They already know their situation and where it’s at, so they’ll play out the rest of the season with a relaxed mindset - so they’ll just come and play.

“They’ll come and work with the ball, they’re planning for next season already, so it’s a different test with a different mindset for us. They’ll come with different problems because they’ll come with that relaxed mindset.”

