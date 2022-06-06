The 26-year-old was due to become a free agent this summer as his Cheltenham Town contract came to an end, and it has long been reported that the Owls were one of the teams keeping tabs on his situation as he weighed up his options going forward.

Now though, it has been confirmed that the centre back has penned a two-year deal in Yorkshire with the Terriers, the club with whom he made his professional debut in 2015 after making his way up through the club’s academy.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boyle’s new manager, Carlos Corberan, said of the move, “It is good news that Will Boyle will come to us so early in our preparation, and that we can work with him from the first day of pre-season.

“It is important to have good options across the squad, as we have seen in the season just gone, and Boyle will give us good balance as a left-sided centre back.

“There are many people at this Club who know Will very well as a player and person and everything I have been told shows him to be the ideal character for our squad.”

Wednesday’s hunt for new signings continues as Darren Moore seeks fresh faces in various different positions, and Boyle's decision to join Huddersfield means that there's one more name to cross of the list of potential options as their preseason return date of June 20th draws closer.