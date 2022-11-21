The young defender has barely put a foot wrong since joining the Owls before the end of the transfer window, putting in a string of fine performances and playing a large role in their current seven-game unbeaten run.

‘Macca’ scored the winner on Saturday as Wednesday ran out as 1-0 winners over Shrewsbury Town, and Moore says that he’s been delighted with the way that he’s settled into things at Hillsborough.

Speaking after the game, Moore said, "Him and Icky (Michael Ihiekwe) will get the plaudits for the clean sheet, but as an individual, I think he has been excellent for us. We were really pleased to get him in. At the time we got him in, I was really surprised that he was available, so I didn't hesitate to get on the phone to him.

"He was poised to go to another club and what the fans are seeing is a solid individual that is technically good on the ball, but when it comes to defending as well he is equally as strong. The icing on the cake for him was scoring today."

McGuinness is the only Wednesday centre back to score this season after heading home Barry Bannan’s corner at the weekend, but Moore will be hoping that there is more to come from his defenders as the entire team keeps chipping in with goals this season. So far 18 different players have scored across all competitions.

