Liam Palmer overtakes another Sheffield Wednesday legend as he climbs up all-time list

The long-serving Wednesday academy graduate has been missing with an ear infection of late, but came into the fray for the latter stages of the Owls’ 1-0 win over Salop on Saturday to make his 363rd appearance for the club.

It’s a tally that saw him overtake Des Walker on the club’s list of appearances, and took him a step closer to the possibility of making it into the top 10 before the end of next season if things continue to go well for him.

Palmer has come in for lots of plaudits this season on the back of a string of fine performances, with Darren Moore praising his fitness and consistency levels when called upon – as well as his ability to play in multiple positions.

The 31-year-old is likely to overtake Tom Brittleton (372) and Ron Springett (384) before the 2022/23 campaign is out, however he’s some way off Ellis Rimmer and Nigel Worthington (417). On current form, however, he could catch them as well as Ernest Blenkinsop and Teddy Davidson (424) next season to make it into the club’s top 10.

Another player edging closer to Wednesday’s top 20 is skipper, Barry Bannan, after he made his 329th appearance on Saturday - however he may have to wait until next season to do so.

Moore’s side return to FA Cup action this weekend as they play host to Mansfield Town in the FA Cup, and it may be that the Owls boss shifts his team around once again.

