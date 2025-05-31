Sheffield Wednesday are looking increasingly likely to be hit with a three-window transfer ban over unpaid wages at the club.

The Owls have had plenty of issues when it comes to unpaid funds in recent times, with the latest round of late payments becoming the second time this year that it’s happened. This time, however, the stakes are higher with the club now on the brink of hitting the 30-day default mark that would see him banned from signing players.

Playing staff, coaching staff and also general club staff have been affected to various different degrees, with some receiving full payments, others part payments and some nothing at all at the time of writing. All of it needs to be settled in order for the club to avoid the looming embargo.

Guidance sought by The Star suggests that if everybody isn’t paid by the start of next week then they’ll be on the brink of a ban, and a letter sent to the players suggests that they won’t be getting anything until at least Monday.

Sheffield Wednesday players could be paid on Monday

The letter, seen by this publication, reads similarly to the one sent out to other members of staff, saying that the club ‘anticipate outstanding payments will be made in full during the course of this Monday and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused’.

It also went on to add, “We understand that such delays create financial pressure and want to reassure our staff that the club is here to support you and ensure that no one suffers any financial hardship… If you are facing any immediate financial difficulties as a result of this delay, please don't hesitate to contact your Line Manager or Department Head, who will aid the access of emergency funding we have in place.”

Should Dejphon Chansiri’s Owls be placed under embargo then it would mean that they would not be allowed to spend any transfer or loan fees on players for the next three transfer windows, and they can only sign free agents and free loan players until they have a maximum of 23 of ‘professional standing’.

By the EFL’s definition, ‘professional standing’ is ‘any player who has made one first team appearance (including as a sub) for any club in any first team competition’, however the EFL Trophy doesn’t count.

With Wednesday currently having 19 first-team players on their books, with Rio Shipston and Gui Siqueira falling into the ‘professional standing’ category, the Owls will only be able to sign two new players unless they sell players or terminate contracts.

