Sheffield Wednesday understand ‘great expectations’ as they look for answers

Darren Moore says that he still believes that Sheffield Wednesday can win promotion out of League One this season.

The Owls face Bristol Rovers on Tuesday afternoon in their penultimate away game of what has been a long League One campaign, and need to get back to winning ways if they’re to stand any chance of clinging on to their already slim hopes of gaining automatic promotion.

A spot in the play-offs is already secured, but it’s a lottery that Wednesdayites were hoping to avoid this season after losing out to Sunderland in the semifinals last time out.

Moore says they’ll be looking for answers as to why they weren’t up to par at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday, and knows that they need a response against Rovers.

Speaking after the 3-2 defeat to Burton Albion, he said, Sometimes when you’re able to reflect on things, say 12 hours after the game, you’re probably able to come up with more answers – and that’s what you need, answers. You need the answers in order to try and fix it for the next game and continue.

“That’s all we are looking at, it’s all we can focus on. We’ll analyse this and then look to readdress it on Tuesday.”

And he’s not given up hope yet.

Sheffield Wednesday still believe that they can get promoted out of League One this season. (Steve Ellis)

“Absolutely,” Moore replied when asked if Wednesday could still secure a Championship return. “For me to turn around as a manager and say ‘no’ would be wasteful words. Obviously everybody is disappointed, we understand the emotion of the game – we get all that… What we have to do is regroup and look towards the next game.

“There are great expectations for this football club, but we all know that as myself, the management team and the group of players. We know the expectations… We want to kick on.”

