Two changes and a long-awaited Sheffield Wednesday return in predicted Owls XI v Bristol Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday’s latest must-win games sees them make the trip to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening.
The Owls’ promotion hopes took a major hit on Saturday as they were beaten 3-2 by Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium, and their manager, Darren Moore, admitted afterwards that they got what they deserved following an inadequate performance.
Now, with other results going against them, Wednesday find themselves in a position where they’re relying on favours elsewhere if they’re to get out of League One via the top two spots this season, but they also need to make sure that they pick up maximum points along the way.
They still have a whole string of injuries going into the tie, with no fresh faces expected back when they travel to the Memorial Stadium.
Moore may look to make a couple of changes though as he targets three important points, including the long-awaited return of a player who’s been on the sidelines for some time...