Two changes and a long-awaited Sheffield Wednesday return in predicted Owls XI v Bristol Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday’s latest must-win games sees them make the trip to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:14 BST

The Owls’ promotion hopes took a major hit on Saturday as they were beaten 3-2 by Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium, and their manager, Darren Moore, admitted afterwards that they got what they deserved following an inadequate performance.

Now, with other results going against them, Wednesday find themselves in a position where they’re relying on favours elsewhere if they’re to get out of League One via the top two spots this season, but they also need to make sure that they pick up maximum points along the way.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday boss admits ‘major concern’ after Owls’ collapse in form

They still have a whole string of injuries going into the tie, with no fresh faces expected back when they travel to the Memorial Stadium.

Moore may look to make a couple of changes though as he targets three important points, including the long-awaited return of a player who’s been on the sidelines for some time...

Not the best day at the office for Dawson last time out, and Moore has changed his goalkeepers at times this season, but you’d think that he’ll stick with Cam for this one.

1. Cameron Dawson - GK

Not the best day at the office for Dawson last time out, and Moore has changed his goalkeepers at times this season, but you'd think that he'll stick with Cam for this one.

He was back in the squad after a long injury lay-off over the weekend, and with the nature of the goals Wednesday conceded there will be more than a slight temptation to bring him back in to face Rovers.

2. Michael Ihiekwe - RCB

He was back in the squad after a long injury lay-off over the weekend, and with the nature of the goals Wednesday conceded there will be more than a slight temptation to bring him back in to face Rovers.

Like so many others, Flint didn’t have the best day out at Burton, but his aerial prowess in general is so important for Wednesday and it’d be a surprise to see him left out.

3. Aden Flint - CB

Like so many others, Flint didn't have the best day out at Burton, but his aerial prowess in general is so important for Wednesday and it'd be a surprise to see him left out.

Was probably the best of the defenders at the Pirelli, and as the only left-footed centre back in the side who’s available he’s a bit of a shoe-in. Came off v Burton but was due to ‘fatigue’ not injury.

4. Akin Famewo - LCB

Was probably the best of the defenders at the Pirelli, and as the only left-footed centre back in the side who's available he's a bit of a shoe-in. Came off v Burton but was due to 'fatigue' not injury.

Related topics:Bristol RoversDarren MooreLeague One