Bakinson became the Owls’ eighth signing of the window as he left the Robins for an undisclosed fee to make the switch to Hillsborough, and he’s set to undergo his first training session at Middlewood Road today.

The 23-year-old played 13 games for City in the first half of last season before spending the latter half with Ipswich Town, and he’ll be desperate to show Darren Moore and the Wednesday faithful exactly the sort of player they’ve signed as soon as possible.

When asked about his move to S6, Bakinson told the club’s YouTube channel, “Obviously I want to play football, which wasn’t happening where I was, so it’s really great to get this move done and over the line.

“I’m buzzing (for the first session), obviously to show the lads what I can do, see what they can do as well. Hopefully we can work well together.”

Bakinson also spoke highly of the role that Moore played in getting him on board for the project in Sheffield, saying that he’s looking forward to getting going now.

He went on to say, “The manager is a really good guy from what I saw when I met him, he told me the plans for the season and seemed very determined to get it done. He was a big part of me wanting to come here.

Tyreeq Bakinson can't wait to get started at Sheffield Wednesday. (via SWFC YouTube)