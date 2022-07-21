Wednesday’s youth setup had an exciting year in 2021/22 as the U18s enjoyed a good run in the FA Youth Cup, many of the youngsters moved up the levels ahead of their actual age group and a number of them made their way onto the radar of international football.

Now though, with a number of changes being made to personnel over the summer, there are more alterations to come – with the group directly below the first team will now be operating at a different level due to the ‘ongoing review of the Elite Player Performance Plan’.

A statement from the Premier League on the change explained, “From the start of the 2022/23 season, Premier League 2 will become an under-21 competition.

“The amendment to the age limit, which was previously under-23, has been introduced as part of an ongoing review of the Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP) to better align with the EFL Trophy and international competitions.

“The rule change is designed to reflect the reality of the players in the competition, whose average is currently 19.

“Clubs will, however, be permitted to use five (previously three) over-age outfield players and one over-age goalkeeper, in order to transition from its under-23 format.

Sheffield Wednesday's youngsters have been away at a training camp in York. (via SWFC)

“The aim is to continue providing opportunities for the best young players to play alongside and against older and more experienced players.”

The change in rules will have played a role in who is part of the youth setup this season, with many of those over the age of 21 needing to move on, but in Wednesday’s case they were dealing with a young group of U23s anyway.

Now, in preparation for the 2022/23 campaign, both the U21s and U18s have spent time away at Queen Ethelburga’s College – with Neil Thompson, Andy Holdsworth and other members of the youth setup putting them through their paces.

Steve Haslam, the club’s academy manager, said that it’s been time well spent, telling the club’s official website, “We’ve had a productive week with the boys… We’ve been to these facilities a number of times over the past several years.

“We are training on high quality grass pitches, have full access to the gyms, running tracks and we’re really grateful to have the opportunity to come here again.

“It’s good to bring the group into this environment, it’s been challenging, hot conditions and the lads have done really well.

“We will finish the week on Friday with two private games in the morning against strong opposition, a game for the 18s and 21s before heading back to Sheffield.”