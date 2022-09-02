Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported at various points during the window that the likes of Lee Gregory, Josh Windass, George Byers and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru had all attracted interest from teams in both the Championship and League One – as well as overseas – however the deadline at 11pm on Thursday evening came and went without any of them moving on.

Moore, who brought in 11 players of his own over the course of the summer, wouldn’t name names when asked about what went down in the final hours of deadline day, but did reveal that they made multiple approaches that were ‘politely declined’.

“We had a high level of demands of potential,” he told The Star. “There were three or four that were targeted, which I get and understand.

“Having the ability to not only bring players in, but also keep them in, was equally as important. So I’m really pleased with that, and now we can get some work done.

“Enquiries can come through myself, the head of recruitment, the secretary or the chairman - they are the avenues.

“But they were all politely declined, and we move on.”

He also went on to explain why they can’t afford to rest up even if they think their work is done, adding, “You can never take it that you can go and sit on your armchair with a cup of tea and watch it all unfold, because of the dynamics of it.

“Even though we’d done our work, we still have to be very careful because if somebody triggers a certain amount of monies for a player that unrefusable then you’ve got to look to be working. So you have to be on the front foot.

“So even though we’ve got a squad of players, you have other potential players that you might look to recruit in or loan - but other clubs will be in for them as well.