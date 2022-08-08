Contract details revealed after Sheffield Wednesday sign two new players

The duo are the latest additions to Neil Thompson’s U21 setup at Middlewood Road after they both enjoyed successful trial periods at the club this year, and now they’ll be looking to hit the ground running after penning their contracts at Hillsborough.

It’s since been revealed by that they have both signed two-year deals at Wednesday with an option for another year, meaning that they could stick around in S6 until the summer of 2025.

Cook, a forward, comes on board at the club having played for Enfield Town and Merstham FC in the Isthmian League Premier Division last season, while towering centre back, Alimi-Adetoro, spent time in his native Ireland with Athlone Town.

Both players have been handed a starting berth against Swansea City this afternoon as ‘Thommo’ and his troops get their season underway with a game at Stocksbridge Park Steels’ Bracken Moor – and the new look U21s will be eager to try and get off to a winning start as their new season gets underway.

Wednesday’s second team are now operating an U21 outfit rather than an U23 outfit this season after changes that were brought in over the summer, and while they are able to use a handful of overage players it looks as though that will be done sparingly this season.

Here is the Owls’ XI against Swansea: Charles, Fusire, Agbontohoma (c), Adetoro, Sesay, Aguas, Trueman, Glover, Al-Jahadhmy, Cadamarteri, Cook.