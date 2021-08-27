‘They don’t come any bigger…’ – Morecambe boss wary of Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘Championship’ squad

The Owls make the trip to Morecambe on Saturday as they look to keep up their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 campaign, but will face a Shrimps side eager to get back to winning ways after losing three games on the bounce across all competitions.

Wednesday find themselves at the top of the top of the Championship table following their fine start to the season that has seen them keep a clean sheet in every game so far, and the Morecambe boss says that his side have to ‘stand up’ when they take on Darren Moore’s side.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Visitor, Robinson said, “They don’t come any bigger than Sheffield Wednesday… It’s one big game followed by another at the moment. After Saturday, we will have played two sides who have come down from the Championship in Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich who have been tipped for promotion, and two cup games against Championship sides.

“Sheffield Wednesday have a squad that’s a Championship squad, they are paying people a lot of money… We have to stand up against that and put in the same kind of performances we have done so far.

“Every game is going to be a test. We will be favourites to lose every game and we know we have to put in a very good performance. We have had lots of opportunities to do that – some we’ve taken and some we haven’t.”

He went on to say, “These are the games the fans want to come to. There will be another full house on Saturday and we are really looking forward to it.

Stephen Robinson, of Morecambe, is wary of Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“It is a tough, tough challenge, they haven’t conceded a goal yet and we have to try and change that. We will be aiming to take points on Saturday and if we do that I think we will all be satisfied with how we’ve started."