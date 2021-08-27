Darren Moore reveals another blow for Massimo Luongo after latest Sheffield Wednesday win

The Australian international has had a difficult spell at Hillsborough since making the move from Queens Park Rangers, with his numerous impressive displays being broken up by a number of injury problems.

Luongo looked back to his best last weekend as he played a starring role in the Owls' win over Rotherham United, topping the charts in terms of several key stats as the Owls picked up a 2-0 lead that put them top of League One, and was involved in both of the goals that were eventually scored by Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory.

But during his efforts to get the ball rolling for the second goal, the tough-tackling midfielder appeared to pick up a knock, and - while he did finish the 90 minutes – several fans noticed that he looked disappointed at the final whistle as he left the field of play.

Now, ahead of the trip to Morecambe, Luongo’s manager has confirmed that the 28-year-old will not be available for selection this weekend, though admitted that they’re not sure how long he may be potentially be out for at this point in time.

He told The Star, “The situation with Mass is that he picked up a little knock at the game - we’re just waiting for one or two bits from the medical team… Hopefully we’ll be able to give more information on that once we pick it up.

“Sometimes I don’t like to give too much information because I’m a little bit in the dark on it myself. In due course though, and if it’s something we need to let you know, then we’ll do so.”

Massimo Luongo won't face Morecambe for Sheffield Wednesday. (Pic Steve Ellis)