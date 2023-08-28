Sheffield Wednesday are looking to add Premier League quality to their squad as they enter the final days of the summer transfer window.

The Owls are sat bottom of the Championship table without a point after four matches.

A whirlwind few weeks has seen 10 additions made to the squad, the most recent of which arrived in the form of teenage winger Djeidi Gassama from PSG 13 days ago.

Wednesday are looking in the Premier League loans market for quality additions they hope will help inspire a rise out of the relegation places in what are the early days of the manager’s time at the club - though speaking last week Xisco made clear their net is spread further still.

The transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday evening. And though Xisco had intimated that incoming deals for new faces were close in his pre-Cardiff City press call, there are certainly no guarantees that Wednesday will add to the squad before the deadline.

“This is like a coffee. You put more sugar in, the tasting is better,” he told The Star.

“We will see what will happen before the window closes. If we can find some players who can give better situations and improve us in attack, it will be better for us.

“If not, I have my best squad ever, ever. I will fight with them from the first until the last second. They need to commit two million times.

“I know how they are working. Every day I am there. I know which passion they put in and I was sad for them at Cardiff.

“If somebody can arrive, it is perfect. If nobody arrives, we fight with the 25 players we have in our squad.”

Xisco has praised the club - including background recruitment figures Luke Dowling and Dean Hughes - for their efforts in getting the squad to where it is.

Injury to new man Momo Diaby has opened up the possibility of strengthening the midfield area, while attacking additions are understood to be a priority.

“We will see what happens,” said Xisco, clearly keen to bring added quality to his false-starting side. “Everybody is working hard to find some players that come from the Premier League and they can help a little bit in our situation. That would be better.

“If not, this is our squad. We will fight and work with this squad and we will give 100 per cent.”

The Wednesday manager has spoken philosophically about Wednesday’s difficult start to life back in the Championship, but expressed his passion for turning the project in the right direction, banging his fist on the table to press home his point.

“We need to improve a lot of things? 100 per cent,” he said. “We are in some difficult situations? 100 per cent.

“But for this I am here to improve with full power, full energy for the positive things and to try to give every day improvement.