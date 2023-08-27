Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut was taken by surprise by Sheffield Wednesday’s tactics in their late 2-1 win in South Wales on Saturday, commenting on the Owls’ ‘direct style of play’.

An injury-time Ryan Wintle penalty deprived bottom-placed Wednesday of their first point of what has been a laboured start to their return to the Championship. It was their fourth defeat in four.

Bulut intimated he felt the win was hard-fought and had not expected the Owls to line up as they did, with Xisco shifting to a three-at-the-back system with three forwards on the field.

“First half was not the way we want to play,” said a relieved Bulut post-match. “Sheffield Wednesday played with five at the back, which they hadn’t done in their previous games, so second half we changed it.

“That made us play more on the front foot and changed the way we approached the game, and the second half was a lot better than the first half.”

Barry Bannan’s stunning second-half equaliser fell in vain thanks to Wintle’s winner. The Owls had bright moments in the match, if not masses of clear-cut chances, leaving Xisco rueing missed opportunities.

The new Wednesday manager has spoken about the need for a fresh footballing philosophy at S6 and the performance saw aspects of that, with the side having success in the high press in periods of the first half in particular.

But there was a decidedly more direct approach to their style of play than on recent weeks, with more players stationed higher up the pitch after Xisco spoke of the need to have more players in more dangerous positions after their loss to Preston the weekend before.

Bulut said on Wednesday’s tactical approach: “When we saw how the opponent was playing in the first half we didn’t manage it well, because of their direct style of play and running behind the defence.

“Our centre backs and central midfielders had a lot of work to do today. Our wingers weren’t as we expect, but in the dressing room we spoke about it, and the second half was a lot better.