“No spark” “Clear standout man” Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as concerns continue at Cardiff City

A touch of magic from captain Barry Bannan was not enough for Sheffield Wednesday to collect their first point of the season at Cardiff City.

By Alex Miller
Published 26th Aug 2023, 17:05 BST

His touch and curling shot from outside the box was a diamond in the rough as a late penalty awarded against Will Vaulks for handball gave Cardiff a rare home win.

Wednesday had looked good in the first half in moments but failed to sustain their pressure to go to four defeats from four at the outset of the Championship season. Unable to deliver repeat moments of threat, they looked in trouble at the back for too much of a match played out between two average-looking sides.

Here are our player ratings from a concerning result in South Wales.

Out confidently when called upon in the first half and saved well down low from O’Dowda with his feet to keep the game alive.

1. Devis Vasquez - 6

Making his 400th Owls appearance, he looked confident on the right of the back three in one of his many Swiss Army Knife roles. Meite got the run on him for a huge chance headed wide just before the half hour. Involved in the immediate build-up to the equaliser. Half a moment off the pace at times.

2. Liam Palmer - 5

Pitted himself against fellow big unit Yakou Meite and did well in the wrestle, but was turned too many times and in moments of broken play looked sluggish. Passing stats lower than they should be for a team that wants to play out.

3. Bambo Diaby - 4

Making his first league start, Bernard was solid, the match passing without much of note. A good thing for a young centre-half, you’d think.

4. Di’shon Bernard - 6

