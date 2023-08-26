His touch and curling shot from outside the box was a diamond in the rough as a late penalty awarded against Will Vaulks for handball gave Cardiff a rare home win.

Wednesday had looked good in the first half in moments but failed to sustain their pressure to go to four defeats from four at the outset of the Championship season. Unable to deliver repeat moments of threat, they looked in trouble at the back for too much of a match played out between two average-looking sides.