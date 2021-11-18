The Owls were able to name only six of nine permitted substitutes in their 3-0 FA Cup defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening and Owls boss Darren Moore watched on in horror as Dennis Adeniran limped off with a hamstring issue.

It came just days after Marvin Johnson suffered a similar problem. Both players, who were both filling in in foreign positions such are the squad issues at current, will miss this weekend’s trip to Accrington Stanley. The fear is they will be out longer still.

Though they are locked in a transfer window until January, rules mean Wednesday could register free agents long before then to aid their crisis.

Winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is a player already training with the club and is under consideration.

Asked whether the club are looking for possible free agent additions, Moore was unequivocal.

Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday's recruitment team will take a long look at the free agent's market as they attempt to navigate their current injury malaise.

“Yes,” he told The Star. “With the injury record now, with what’s happened, it’s forced us to have a look in the free transfer market, to see who is out there and whether we can get anybody in.

“It would be to help us and to bring in bodies in positions we are light in.

“We are looking in that department and whether we can add some players because we need to re-address the balance of the team.”

Asked last week whether the defence is an area of particular concern, Moore told reporters it was certainly an area of the squad they were looking to strengthen in January, though recent events may have moved that timetable forward.

Dom Iorfa and Lewis Gibson are out until the new year, while Sam Hutchinson still seems some way off a return to the side.

“Obviously that’s something that will be spoken about and is being looked at not just now but for weeks now in terms of identifying the right bodies for what we need,” Moore said on the potential of bringing in new defenders.