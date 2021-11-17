Several senior players are out injured – the latest additions to the treatment table including Marvin Johnson and Dennis Adeniran – leaving their threadbare squad laid bare with a short bench. Teams are permitted to name nine players on the bench in FA Cup competition this season, a number Plymouth fulfilled.

The likes of Ciaran Brennan were cup-tied after their involvement out on loan, Moore explained, having described the club’s current woes as the worst injury crisis he has ever seen in 30 years involvement in professional football.

“We had the six players on the bench tonight and that’s where we are at the moment,” he said.

“We have to address it and see where we are in the next 48 hours.”

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was named as one having played a starring role in Northern Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Italy less than 24 hours previously.

“Bailey flew in this morning,” Moore said after the game. “We needed him to come in because we didn’t have another goalkeeper.

“He joined us at the hotel at about 3 o’clock this afternoon and sat on the bench as cover for us after coming over. We’re really grateful for that, for him coming over.

