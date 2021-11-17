The duo have yet to make any sort of impact on the Celtic first team – Urhoghide has a single Challenge Cup outing to his name, with Shaw having featured in the competition twice – as Postecoglu goes about the early stages of his time in Scotland.

And while the former Australia boss made it clear he believes their development has been improved in their time north of the border, he hinted strongly that they could find themselves sent out on loan.

Postecoglu said: “Osaze and Liam, difficult for them in the fact that sometimes when you bring in young players - they're certainly players we brought in as development players - [it's] much easier to bring those kinds in when the team is settled.

“But obviously we brought them in at a time where a lot of new players are in the team, the team's finding its way. Unfortunately we haven't been able to get a lot of game time for them but they're working hard at training every day.

“They're pushing themselves. I believe even though they haven't played, they've improved as footballers.

“If you train every day with us, one thing I will say is you will improve.

“It's about now getting them the right opportunity, that maybe here, that maybe a loan deal somewhere but we'll make those decisions come January.

“We'll sit down with the boys and see what the best way forward is.”

The former Wednesday pair were just two additions in a whirlwind summer transfer window for the Hoops and Postecoglou admitted that while some have struggled so far to make an impact, there will be further opportunities going forward.

He said: “It certainly hasn't been an easy introduction for any of our players and the fact so many of them have already hit the ground running and made an impact is great and positive.