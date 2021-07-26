Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: ex-£5m Owl wanted in Championship, Fulham wonderkid seals top tier switch
Sheffield Wednesday are less than two weeks away from kicking off their 2021/22 League One campaign, and the race is on to secure further signings ahead of the upcoming campaign.
The Owls have already brought in the likes of Denis Adeniran and Jaden Brown, as they look to rebuild the squad after losing a number of players following their relegation down to the third tier.
The latest addition to the Wednesday squad is versatile player Jack Hunt, who re-joined his former side after being released by Bristol City at the end of last season.
Discussing his move, the 30-year-old said: “I’ve signed up for a year with a year’s option that’s based on promotion… Darren was very honest with me - come in, have a go, you can have a look at us.
“He sold it to me, but was very honest in my having my own opinion, and also they can have a look at me and see how much I’ve got to offer moving forward. I thought that was the best for both sides, really.”
"Yeah (there was interest from the Championship), that’s true. But this was more of a decision based on my heart, and a football decision. I wasn’t too bothered about where I played my football as long as it was a good standard. To me and my family it’s more important that I enjoy my football – and I want to win football matches.”
Take a look at our rundown of the latest transfer stories and gossip, which includes Sheffield Wednesday and a number of other EFL sides, as the build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: