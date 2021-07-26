Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: ex-£5m Owl wanted in Championship, Fulham wonderkid seals top tier switch

The Owls have already brought in the likes of Denis Adeniran and Jaden Brown, as they look to rebuild the squad after losing a number of players following their relegation down to the third tier.

The latest addition to the Wednesday squad is versatile player Jack Hunt, who re-joined his former side after being released by Bristol City at the end of last season.

Discussing his move, the 30-year-old said: “I’ve signed up for a year with a year’s option that’s based on promotion… Darren was very honest with me - come in, have a go, you can have a look at us.

“He sold it to me, but was very honest in my having my own opinion, and also they can have a look at me and see how much I’ve got to offer moving forward. I thought that was the best for both sides, really.”

"Yeah (there was interest from the Championship), that’s true. But this was more of a decision based on my heart, and a football decision. I wasn’t too bothered about where I played my football as long as it was a good standard. To me and my family it’s more important that I enjoy my football – and I want to win football matches.”

Take a look at our rundown of the latest transfer stories and gossip, which includes Sheffield Wednesday and a number of other EFL sides, as the build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Blades linked with Peruvian youngster Sheffield United have been tipped to make a 'six-figure' swoop for Peru youth international midfielder Yuriel Celi. The 19-year-old, who plays for top tier side Cantolao, is also wanted by Brazilian giants Sao Paolo, however. (The Sun) Photo: JUAN BARRETO Buy photo

2. Eustace turns down Swans Swansea City are said to be back to the drawing board in their search for a new manager, after John Eustace reportedly turned down the role and opted to stay at QPR. Steve Cooper left the Welsh side by mutual consent last week, after just over two years in the job. (Telegraph) Photo: James Chance Buy photo

3. Rams close in on Allsop Ex-Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Ryan Allsop is said to be close to agreeing a move to Derby County. The Rams are currently under a transfer embargo, but can still bring in free agents on short term deals, and loan players on half-season contract. (talkSPORT) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

4. Cottagers sign duo Fulham have bolstered their squad with the additions of both winger Harry Wilson and goalkeeper Paul Gazzaniga. The former joined on a £12m deal from Liverpool, ending a five-club streak of loan deals. (Club website) Photo: Ross Kinnaird Buy photo