As is commonplace at Wednesday these days, Hunt’s contract length was not revealed when he was announced as their latest signing on Thursday, but the player gave more information on his move when speaking to Radio Sheffield.

Hunt played over 100 games for Wednesday during his first stint at Hillsborough, and he says that Darren Moore was ‘very honest’ with him when discussing his return.

When asked about his commitment to the Owls, the 30-year-old told Radio Sheffield, “I’ve signed up for a year with a year’s option that’s based on promotion… Darren was very honest with me - come in, have a go, you can have a look at us.

“He sold it to me, but was very honest in my having my own opinion, and also they can have a look at me and see how much I’ve got to offer moving forward.

“I thought that was the best for both sides, really.”

Meanwhile, on the topic of interest from the Championship, he said, “Yeah, tht’s true. But this was more of a decision based on my heart, and a football decision. I wasn’t too bothered about where I played my football as long as it was a good standard. To me and my family it’s more important that I enjoy my football – and I want to win football matches.”

Sheffield Wednesday fans were pleased to sign Jack Hunt back. (Pic Steve Ellis)

Hunt apparently turned down interest from Cardiff City and Blackpool to make the switch back to Hillsborough.