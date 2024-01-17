Sheffield Wednesday's mid-January transfer hunt continues, with manager Danny Röhl keen to make further refreshments to his squad in a handful of areas before the opportunity disappears at the end of the month.

The Owls have added two and lost two from the squad that they entered the new year with and were let down late on in their attempts to bring West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry to the club as he set sail for Charlton Athletic.

There has so far seemed to have been a focus placed on moving players out of a densely-packed squad - Devis Vasquez looks likely to be the next to move out - with Jeff Hendrick having been the subject of talks with Newcastle United over a potential loan termination.

It is in midfield that there has been the most activity; John Buckley's loan from Blackburn Rovers terminated and Tyreeq Bakinson moving out to Charlton alongside target Coventry. Momo Diaby has stepped back into contention after his long injury lay-off, Will Vaulks was able to play 45 minutes of their defeat at Southampton on Saturday and George Byers is eligible again after serving his three-match suspension for a red card picked up at Preston North End.

The Star understands that despite the whirlwind of returning midfield options, midfield is an area the club wish to strengthen with a 'mobile number six' one sought-after profile described to recruitment sources in recent weeks. It's understood that there is also an appetite to bring in a number nine-style striker, support in both full-back areas and in an ideal world another body in the number 10 role.

The Star understands that Arsenal forward Mika Biereth is a player on the club's radar, while they have also been tracking Brentford attacking midfielder Myles Peart-Harris. Both are understood to be advances based on loan moves. There is believed to have been approaches for strikers Lee Gregory and Michael Smith in recent weeks.

Speaking on the process of bringing players to the club, Röhl told The Star last week: "I spoke at first about needing a little bit of time to bring new players here but also time for the players to adapt and to learn. It takes time. If you make the signings at the end of January then you lose three or four weeks and this is not so good, you want players here as soon as possible.

