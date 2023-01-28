Sheffield Wednesday will play Fleetwood Town for the fourth time this season after a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup fourth round.

Darren Moore made a couple of changes as he lined up against Scott Brown’s Cod Army once again at Hillsborough, with Mallik Wilks and Callum Paterson entering into the fray on a cold afternoon at Hillsborough.

The Owls had to fight back from behind once again to avoid defeat on Saturday, with a Joshua Earl own goal levelling things up after Promise Omochere had opened the scoring for the visitors.

It wasn’t pretty, and another trip to Fleetwood isn’t what Wednesday would have wanted - but it is now 21 games without defeat for Moore’s outfit.

Here’s how we rated the players after a bitter clash at S6:

Cameron Dawson - 6 Barely had anything to do, really. And could do nothing about the goal from close range. Other than that his distribution and handling was tidy.

Liam Palmer - 7 Mr. Reliable continued his form once more. Switched from RCB to RWB during the game, and was equally as comfortable in either. Won the ball back loads.

Dominic Iorfa - 6 Solid enough for the most part, but had a couple of moments where the ball was given away. Still very decent though, and won loads in the air.

Akin Famewo - 7 He's slotted into the backline well since his return to the side - and looks so calm on the ball with everything that he does. Timed his tackling really well, such a shame he went off injured.