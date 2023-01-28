‘Injected intensity’ ‘Deserved a goal’ - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as Owls stumble against Fleetwood Town - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday will play Fleetwood Town for the fourth time this season after a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup fourth round.
Darren Moore made a couple of changes as he lined up against Scott Brown’s Cod Army once again at Hillsborough, with Mallik Wilks and Callum Paterson entering into the fray on a cold afternoon at Hillsborough.
The Owls had to fight back from behind once again to avoid defeat on Saturday, with a Joshua Earl own goal levelling things up after Promise Omochere had opened the scoring for the visitors.
It wasn’t pretty, and another trip to Fleetwood isn’t what Wednesday would have wanted - but it is now 21 games without defeat for Moore’s outfit.
Here’s how we rated the players after a bitter clash at S6: