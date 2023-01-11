It’s been a slow and measured start to transfer window at Sheffield Wednesday – with the only confirmed activity so far the return of Alex Mighten to Nottingham Forest.

But it was never likely to be the mad trolley-dash we’ve seen at other clubs and there have been a number of stories to juggle and keep everyone busy.

Here’s a whistle-stop round-up of the very latest.

So, what’s the craic with incomings?

Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson is a wanted man.

It’s pretty clear Wednesday do not see the need for a mass influx of new faces this January – unlike their two main promotion rivals Plymouth and Ipswich.

Moore made it plain from the get-go that any surgery on the squad would be minor and that appears to be the way they’re going.

Enquiries were to go out to clubs for players early this week, he said. The Star is unaware of any imminent additions. And that’s where they’re at.

Is there a budget, though?

Dejphon Chansiri has always said that he would back Moore in terms of a transfer fee if the right player and the right situation arises; Mallik Wilks, Akin Famewo and Tyreeq Bakinson were all players brought in on transfer fees in the summer.

But for now, loan approaches will likely be how the club go.

“We’re probably looking more at loans,” Moore said last week when asked about whether there would be money to spend in this window.

“There are a couple of positions we could tweak or strengthen just in case as we get through the second half of the season with injuries and cover.”

Any news on Fisayo Dele-Bashiru?

In terms of a new contract it’s very much a case of ‘as you were’ on Dele-Bashiru, with progress having retrenched since Moore told reporters a deal was getting close in October.

In terms of this window, amid reported interest from AC Milan and others, The Star reported this week that the former Manchester City youngster intends to stay put at S6 for the rest of the season while he considers his future in the summer.

Should a decent cash bid come in, who knows? For now the midfielder seems set at Wednesday.

What’s all this about Callum Paterson?

Reports earlier this week suggesting a move for Callum Paterson back to Hearts was getting close are understood to be wide of the mark.

And Jammies boss Robbie Nielson admitted as much in a Wednesday press call. Paterson is out of contract in the summer and what happens from there is unknown – but the feeling is that as things stand he’s more likely to stay for the remainder of the campaign at least.

“The two sporting directors have spoken so we're just waiting for a response,” he said.

“Callum's contract is up at the end of the season so we've been speaking to him about his future. It's down to Sheffield Wednesday now.”

And Mark McGuinness?

This is the story that could prompt a reshuffle. McGuinness is wanted back by his parent club Cardiff City, who weren’t sure whether they were able to trigger his recall clause thanks to their transfer embargoes.

Both FIFA and EFL embargoes have now been lifted.

The Star understands that McGuinness trained with the Owls as late as Tuesday but as of Wednesday afternoon there was no further indication on his future.

READ MORE:

