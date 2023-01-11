Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with the signing of another young defender as the transfer window continues to rumble on.

The Owls are yet to make an addition to their squad this month while the rumour mill spins apace. They are a body lighter after Alex Mighten returned to Nottingham Forest and the situation surrounding Mark McGuinness’ mooted return to Cardiff City remains unsolved.

Watford youngster Mattie Pollock is the latest name reportedly considered by Wednesday, as per Football Insider.

Mattie Pollock is another name to have been thrown into the Sheffield Wednesday rumour mill.

A central defender capable of playing on either side of a back three, the 21-year-old has League One experience under his belt having won the young player of the season on loan at Cheltenham Town in the last campaign.

Surrey-born – his father is former Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough and Manchester City midfielder Jamie Pollock – the defender spent time in the academies of Boro and Leeds United before signing with Grimsby Town in 2018 and joined Watford three years later for a reported fee of £250,000.

Pollock has played four senior matches for the Hornets, including two in the Championship this season.

The report claims that should Wednesday pursue a loan deal for Pollock, they could face competition from the likes of Blackpool and a host of League One rivals including Barnsley Shrewsbury Town and Charlton Athletic.

Burton Albion and Exeter City are said to have already made approaches for the youngster.

