The Owls are yet to make an addition to their squad this month while the rumour mill spins apace. They are a body lighter after Alex Mighten returned to Nottingham Forest and the situation surrounding Mark McGuinness’ mooted return to Cardiff City remains unsolved.
Watford youngster Mattie Pollock is the latest name reportedly considered by Wednesday, as per Football Insider.
A central defender capable of playing on either side of a back three, the 21-year-old has League One experience under his belt having won the young player of the season on loan at Cheltenham Town in the last campaign.
Surrey-born – his father is former Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough and Manchester City midfielder Jamie Pollock – the defender spent time in the academies of Boro and Leeds United before signing with Grimsby Town in 2018 and joined Watford three years later for a reported fee of £250,000.
Pollock has played four senior matches for the Hornets, including two in the Championship this season.
The report claims that should Wednesday pursue a loan deal for Pollock, they could face competition from the likes of Blackpool and a host of League One rivals including Barnsley Shrewsbury Town and Charlton Athletic.
Burton Albion and Exeter City are said to have already made approaches for the youngster.
Darren Moore told The Star on Friday that there was nothing especially imminent in terms of incoming transfers but that the club would be making ‘one or two’ enquiries for potential targets.